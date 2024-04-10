Ricardo Pereira: Leicester City cannot afford to 'be too disappointed', says defender

Ricardo Pereira has featured 41 times for Leicester in all competitions so far this season [Getty Images]

Leicester City can ill afford to dwell on their latest defeat in their stuttered bid for promotion, says defender Ricardo Pereira.

The Foxes were beaten by relegation-threatened Millwall on Tuesday, but remained top of the table by virtue of Leeds' failure to beat Sunderland.

Ipswich can move above Leicester on Wednesday if they beat Watford.

"We cannot be too disappointed because we have a game in three days and we need to bounce back," Pereira said.

"We need to continue and focus, and if we do our job we will be fine."

Ryan Longman's stunning strike from the edge of the area that found the far corner of the net in the second half was the decisive moment on Tuesday's tense game at the Den.

It fired the Londoners to a significant victory in their battle to avoid the drop, and came as the latest setback for a Foxes side that have badly faltered in their bid for automatic promotion.

Leicester have scrambled in and out of the top two in recent weeks after the 12-point lead they had at the summit in mid-February was whittled away.

"There is a lot of noise outside, sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad," Pereira told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We have to be positive and stay together and work for more."

Leicester are again on the road on Friday when they travel to face Plymouth, another side that is fighting to avoid relegation.