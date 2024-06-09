Who is Ricardo Cabrera? Cincinnati Reds' 19-year-old infield prospect heats up at Daytona

Ricardo Cabrera, the Cincinnati Reds' 19-year-old infield prospect from Venezuela, entered Sunday with a .283 batting average, six home runs, 14 doubles, 24 RBIs, seven stolen bases and an OPS of .834 in 212 plate appearances this season for the Low-A Daytona Tortugas.

Cabrera hit his seventh home run of the season on Sunday against St. Lucie, one day after a four-hit game that helped Daytona to a 10-3 win.

MLB Pipeline ranks Cabrera ninth among the Reds' top prospects.

Daytona Tortugas infielder Ricardo Cabrera

What to know about Cabrera:

The Reds signed Cabrera when he was 17 years old.

When Cabrera was signed for $2.7 million in January 2022 on the first day of the 2021-22 international signing period, he was rated by MLB.com as the No. 3 overall international free agent.

Earlier this season, Cabrera was named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of April 16-21. He was 10-for-20 with seven runs scored, three doubles, one home run, three RBI and two stolen bases.

Cabrera has played mostly at third base this season for Daytona.

On Sunday, Cabrera played his 28th game at third base. He has played 13 games this season at shortstop, eight at DH and four innings at second base.

Cabrera had a highlight with his glove Sunday as well. From the Tortugas via Twitter/X:

Next on the highlight reel: Ricardo Cabrera lays out to steal a hit in the 3rd! pic.twitter.com/yCkvIbfqIt — Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) June 9, 2024

Cabrera finished second in the Arizona Complex League in OPS (1.028), and batted .350.

Cabrera had 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts in Goodyear. The Reds promoted him to Daytona last September.

"Cabrera's right-handed bat is clearly going to be his calling card," MLB Pipeline wrote in Cabrera's profile. "He has an advanced feel for hitting with outstanding bat speed and the ability to use all fields. His overall approach improved some, with an increase in walks as his strikeout rate ticked down a bit in 2023."

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Ricardo Cabrera? Reds' 19-year-old prospect heats up at Daytona