The Bengals are 3-1 heading into Sunday’s home game against the Packers and they’re on the way toward getting some help on defense.

Safety Ricardo Allen has been designated for return from injured reserve. Allen was placed on injured reserve after the first game of the season with a broken hand.

Allen is in his first season with the Bengals after spending six years with the Falcons. He had five tackles in the season-opening win over the Vikings.

Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates are starting safeties for Cincinnati. If Allen is activated, he’ll join Brandon Wilson as reserve options for the Bengals secondary.

Ricardo Allen designated for return from IR by Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk