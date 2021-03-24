Ricardo Allen agrees to deal with Bengals

Safety Ricardo Allen is headed to the Bengals.

Allen’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to a deal in Cincinnati. It’s a one-year contract for the former Falcon, who visited the team earlier this month.

Allen was a fifth-round pick for Atlanta in 2014 and a mainstay in their starting lineup for the last six seasons. He was released in February as the team made moves to improve their positioning under the salary cap.

Allen had 340 tackles, 11 interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 77 games for the Falcons.

The Bengals have also added cornerback Eli Apple to their defense this week and they are meeting with veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan about signing on for the 2021 season.

