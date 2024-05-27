Éric Roy interview: 'If a scriptwriter wrote that, people would call them crazy!"

Coach Éric Roy made no secret of his delight at the incredible outcome to the season and a historic 3rd place achieved by Stade Brestois 29 in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Last Sunday, Stade Brestois 29 finished in third place in Ligue 1 Uber Eats after their 3-0 win at Toulouse, benefiting at the same time from LOSC's 2-2 draw with Nice.

How do you feel about this victory, which sends you straight into the Champions League?

In my pre-match talk, I asked my team to respect our values and that this match should sum up our season. We were down but I'm so proud of these kids and so happy for my staff. These emotions are hard to describe. Even as a player, I'd never experienced emotions like that. That's why we love football. I'd already congratulated the boys on their assured fourth place, but we knew there was still one final stage to conquer. It's well deserved, given our season, to be able to qualify directly for the Champions League.

How did you feel at the end of that crazy game in Lille that enabled you to regain third place?

I didn't want to watch. I was told that Nice had scored a third goal and then that it was disallowed. If a scriptwriter writes something like that, people call him crazy and tell him it can't possibly exist (smiles). Football is often like love: it has its reasons that reason ignores, and that's what we've experienced throughout this season, which has defied all the odds. We've done it. It's quite incredible.

What will you take away from this historic season for your club?

Our state of mind. The will that has driven us throughout the season with our guts and our talent. We're a real team where everyone fights for each other, with a strong collective. That's the hardest thing to create. Congratulations to everyone.

