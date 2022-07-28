Ric Flair attends Titans practice, calls Derrick Henry his favorite player

The Tennessee Titans had a rather uneventful practice on Thursday during the second day of training camp with players going half speed during the team period, but a special guest spiced things up a bit.

With the WWE’s SummerSlam set to take place at Nissan Stadium this week, wrestling legend Ric Flair, who will be taking part in his final match at the event, stopped by practice and addressed Titans players.

Following his talk with the players, Flair spoke with the media and admitted that Derrick Henry is his favorite player, which made coming to Titans practice even more exciting for the 73-year-old.

“I loved [Mike Vrabel] as a player in New England. He just reached out to me and said, ‘you want to come to talk to the Titans?’ I said, ‘hell yeah,'” Flair explained, per Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “My favorite player in the NFL right now is Derrick Henry. Hated him at Alabama, I love him here.”

Derrick Henry said he was always a fan of Ric Flair. Feels it's surreal that Flair spoke to the team and mentioned him as one of his favorite players. #Titans pic.twitter.com/UBfKHiaNoS — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 28, 2022

When asked what he likes most about Henry, “The Nature Boy” pointed to Henry’s speed.

“I didn’t realize he had that speed. When he gets in the open, he turns it up. I didn’t see that in college; I just saw a hell of a running back,” Flair said. “2,000 yards; think about it: that puts him in the same class as Adrian Peterson and people like that.”

Ric Flair says his favorite NFL player is Derrick Henry: pic.twitter.com/5TSxpC7l4g — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 28, 2022

Flair was then asked if he thought head coach Mike Vrabel could make it in the WWE. To nobody’s surprise, his answer was yes, and we couldn’t agree more.

“He’s big enough; I forgot how big he is,” Flair responded. “Remember, he was a linebacker so, probably at 260 right now. Absolutely, I can tell by talking to him he’s tough.”

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to hear what Flair said to the players, but in the two videos below you can hear the Titans playing his walk-up music as he approaches the players, and we also got a “woooo” at the end.

