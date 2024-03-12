Ric Bucher talks about ESPN putting Bronny James in 2025 NBA mock draft

Longtime NBA reporter Ric Bucher discussed the NBA draft status of Bronny James. It’s one of the hot topics in NBA draft circles right now. You will get a lot of different opinions on the matter, but if there is a majority view, it is that the Los Angeles Lakers will draft Bronny in order to keep LeBron James on the roster, and because that’s where LeBron would prefer to continue (and possibly end) his career.

LeBron Wire has more:

“A concerning reality hangs over their (the Lakers’) heads. LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and perhaps no one knows what it would take to keep him with the team past this season, other than a strong showing in the playoffs.

“James has often said he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. According to a report, the Lakers are at least open to adding the younger James to their roster.”

Here’s the segment with Ric Bucher on Bronny James’ draft position:

"Bronny James is a pro. You can't go by stats with him right now because he's only playing half the game. His ability to shoot, get to the rim, pass and block shots is grade A." – Stephon Marbury (Via @balldontstop ) pic.twitter.com/HJcBTnkUC0 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 4, 2024

