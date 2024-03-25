Ribbon cutting, news conference set for new event venue

Mar. 24—Buyers2B Arena will have a ribbon cutting and news conference at 3:30 p.m. March 28 at 2214 E Murphy St. at the Buyers2B Arena, formerly the Pan American Ballroom.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will host their ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the arena's grand opening.

After the ribbon cutting, a news conference will take place to discuss the venue's first event: Gladiator Fight Night. Gladiator Fight Night, hosted by the Boxing Showcase will showcase local boxers like Conrad Martinez who will be fighting on the main card against Takamu Hosooka. Click here for ticket information.

"We want the public to know that the Buyers2B Arena will be a world class venue where we will host international sporting events, festivals, expos and more. The kickoff event for the Buyers2B venue will feature local boxer Conrad Martinez. This international WBC belt will be contested. World boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera will be a special guest, Buyers2B Arena Owner Jose Lopez said in a news release.