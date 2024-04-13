Ribbon cutting held for new $2.4 million Rambelles Soccer Clubhouse

SAN ANGELO, TX— Angelo State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new $2.4 million Rambelles Soccer Clubhouse.

The ASU Soccer Complex has been officially renamed the LeGrand Soccer Complex.

The 3,934-square-foot clubhouse houses locker rooms, a mud room, a uniform room, a coaches office, restrooms/showers, and a 900-square-foot covered porch area.

The addition of the soccer program’s first dedicated clubhouse completes a two-year, $3.14 million renovation project at the LeGrand Soccer Complex.

“The girls are just excited to have a place. I’m excited that they can eat in there after practice they can come by my office and talk to them more. They ask more questions. So many things that functionally help us out so much that it’s just an amazing addition to ASU,” said Rambelles head coach Travis Mccorkle.

