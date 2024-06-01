Ribault High School football player Jordan Matthews wins ASJAX scholarship

Jordan Matthews had to grow up faster than most kids his age and now is more ready than most for the next step in his journey.

The Ribault High School senior graduated on Wednesday with a high GPA, an excellent football career in the rearview mirror and a lot of pride in what he had accomplished.

“I’m very proud of myself,” said Matthews on Thursday. “I’ve noticed that’s what comes with being the Chosen One. That’s how I look at it. I have to be the one to feed the family and make sure everyone is good.”

Our Committed to the Uncommitted panel chose Matthews as the one scholarship winner for the 2023 football season and on Thursday presented the senior with a $2,500 check at Nimnicht Buick GMC on Phillips Highway.

Matthews played middle school football and high school football at Ribault. He was a standout in the trenches. His loyalty to the program was praised in a day and age when kids are changing schools and transferring at a rapid rate.

Matthews is taking a different track to the next level. He had football opportunities but chose to sign a 5-year contract with the Army. He leaves in June.

Matthews’ story is filled with perseverance and overcoming adversity. He was “raised by women” in his words. He didn’t have a father in his life as a kid, and his mom was in and out of confinement during his childhood. Matthews’ grandmother and auntie helped keep him on a good path.

“It opened my eyes to a lot going through what I had to go through,” said Matthews. “I don’t resent [mom]. It truly has made me into a good young man growing up having to make sure my sister and brother were eating, doing homework and making sure I’m staying on top of mine too.”

His support system was big outside of the house because of sports. He relied on his coaches, and they gravitated toward a young man who had football skills but also was a “jewel” of a kid.

“I leaned on those guys a lot,” said Matthews. “It was good learning how to move about things, being a man in general, handling money and different responsibilities.”

A couple of years ago, Matthews had his own kid. His son Ja’Siah is now 2 years old.

“I take pride in being a father and being there in his life,” said Matthews. “I plan to give him everything I wanted. I always wanted my dad to be in my life. I’m going to be there for him and give him that.”

Part of being a dad is sharing life’s lessons with your children, and Jordan Matthews will have plenty of those lessons to share with his son.

“I’m grateful for what I went through,” said Matthews. “I’m grateful as the man I am today. I’m constantly looking to be better, constantly looking to improve and evolve to the best version of myself for my son and my family.”

