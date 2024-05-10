Rhythm City supports Iowa Women’s Basketball through Swarm

Rhythm City Casino presented a check to Swarm for $5,000 to the Iowa Women’s Basketball Team during the Meet & Greet Event held in Robert’s Buffet on Thursday, April 25, a news release says.

(Rhythm City Casino)

This check contains every donation made on Elite Casino Resorts Properties throughout 2023. The Swarm Collective, founded in 2022, is a 501c3 non-profit corporation that supports University of Iowa athletes by creating opportunities to build and enhance their personal brand while also serving charities and nonprofits in Iowa communities. Supporting Swarm helps Iowa’s football and basketball athletes excel in collegiate athletics. Swarm helps provide support for Iowa athletes in all 22 sports, the release says.

Student-athletes in women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and football will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness by participating in events to serve and raise funds for local charities and non-profits. For more information, visit here.

