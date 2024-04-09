Rhys Marshall: Defender set for Lurgan Blues return from Glentoran

Rhys Marshall joined Glentoran from Shamrock Rovers in January 2021 [Inpho]

Rhys Marshall will return to Glenavon on a three-year deal when his contract with Glentoran expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old defender spent seven seasons at the Lurgan Blues before moving to League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in 2020.

Marshall joined Glentoran a year later but is now set to leave the Oval.

The former NI U21 full-back won the Irish Cup in 2014 and 2016 with Glenavon.

·

Glenavon is delighted to announce that Rhys Marshall has agreed terms on a three-year contract and will return to Mourneview Park when his current agreement with Glentoran ends.