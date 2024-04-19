Rhys Litterick: Cardiff prop signs 'long-term' contract

Rhys Litterick made six appearances for Harlequins before joining Cardiff [Huw Evans picture agency]

Cardiff prop Rhys Litterick has signed a new "long-term contract" to stay at the Welsh region.

The tight-head prop, who is Welsh-qualified through his father, joined Cardiff from Harlequins last summer.

Litterick, 25, featured in the first 12 games of the season until a thumb injury suffered against Racing 92 in January ruled him out of action.

"We have been pleased with the impact Rhys has had in his first season," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.