Rhys Hoskins gets thunderous ovation from Phillies fans in return to Citizens Bank Park: 'It was loud'

PHILADELPHIA - Former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was warmly welcomed back to Citizens Bank Park as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Hoskins, who played over 660 games with the Phillies from 2017-2022, tipped his batting helmet to Phillies' catcher JT Realmuto before his second inning at-bat then acknowledged the crowd of 43,500 that rose to its feet in applause.

"It was loud," Hoskins told reporters after the game. "I've seen [former players return] a bunch here, it's just what this fanbase has done, will do."

Those welcoming cheers mixed with playful jeers when Hoskins hit a home run to left field in the 8th inning that cut the Phillies lead to 3-1. It was the only Brewers run of the night as the Phillies collected their National League best 42nd win of the season.

What an ovation from the @Phillies faithful for Rhys Hoskins in his return to Philly! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eznMNVsz2I — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2024

"Normally you go into a visiting ballpark, and you hit a home run, and you're not hearing any cheers," Hoskins said. "The mix of boos and cheers was different, it was fun."

Hoskins, who is not known for his speed, swiped second base in the fifth inning on a throw that bounced by Realmuto. The two former teammates exchanged smirks immediately after the steal and Hoskins said he hoped he caught Realmuto off guard.

"Something about competing against people you know makes you lock in a little bit," Hoskins said.

Over __ years in Philadelphia, Hoskins held a .242 average with an OBP above .350 and over 140 career home runs and doubles. Perhaps his most memorable moment as a Phillie came in the 2022 NLDS when he spiked his bat to the ground after clobbering a home run that sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.