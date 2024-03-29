Rhys Hoskins explains benches-clearing slide, calls out Jeff McNeil for 'complaining'

It took one day into the new season for Mets fans to find a new public enemy number one when Rhys Hoskins slid into Jeff McNeil at second base in the eighth inning of New York’s 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day.

After the game, Hoskins gave his side of the story and didn’t exactly sound apologetic about the situation and perhaps even escalated things with his comments about McNeil.

“I’m just trying to play baseball, right?” Hoskins said. “We got a chance in the eighth with a runner on to tack on another run and the last thing I want to do is give them a clear lane to make a double play. McNeil took excuse to my slide, but I didn’t really think much of it to be honest. I ended up hitting him, but that’s what happens with a slow developing play and I was trying to make sure he doesn’t turn a double play.”

With a runner on first base and one out of a 3-1 ballgame in the top of the eighth inning, Willy Adames grounded one to third base where Brett Baty handled it and fired to second base to try and start an inning-ending double play. Hoskins had other ideas and slid into the bag late, ultimately catching McNeil’s right leg which could have resulted in an injury.

While McNeil was uninjured on the play, he didn’t take too kindly to the slide and let Hoskins hear about it.



“I kind of laid there afterward… I was just letting whatever McNeil needed to get out, let him get it out and I just saw it and ran off the field after that and then got to see everybody on the team out there so I don’t really have much else to be completely honest with you,” Hoskins said.

Asked what McNeil said to him specifically, Hoskins said he couldn’t repeat them but that McNeil had "a few choice words" for him. Hoskins then threw some gas on the fire by recalling other instances he’s had with McNeil when he was on the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’ve played in this ballpark a bunch and he just seems to be complaining when things aren’t going well and I think that’s one of those moments,” Hoskins said. “Maybe lost in the heat of the game a little bit, but again I think it’s just playing the game hard and playing the game the right way.”

Of course, Hoskins and the Mets have some history after the first baseman took a 34-second home run trot at Citi Field in 2019 with the Phillies after he felt he was thrown at previously. Friday's instance simply adds to the saga and it appears leaving Philadelphia for Milwaukee hasn’t cleared the bad blood.

Was the slide late? Probably. Dirty? Maybe. Illegal? Evidently not as New York was unsuccessful in its challenge of a slide violation.

With Game 2 of the series (and the season) on Saturday at 1:40 p.m., it will be interesting to see if the Mets stoke the flames and retaliate in any way. Luis Severino will be on the mound making his Mets debut against Milwaukee’s DL Hall on SNY.