Rhys Hoskins' contract and Joe Girardi's future: Phillies Talk podcast

Looking to 2 years ago, 2 years ahead on Phillies Talk podcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's interesting to look back two offseasons later to the winter of 2019 when the Phillies made their most recent managerial transition.

Gabe Kapler was fired 11 days after the Phils' 81-81 season, an inordinately long process. The Phillies prioritized experience in their search for his replacement, which ultimately came down to Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. Their guy was Girardi, who had won a World Series and recently spent a decade managing the Yankees, a job with as much pressure as practically any in pro sports.

In the two years since, Kapler has won NL Manager of the Year, Baker has gotten the Astros within two wins of a championship and last week Showalter was hired as Mets manager.

Jim Salisbury and Corey Seidman discussed Girardi's future and the Phillies' decision-making process from that offseason in the latest Phillies Talk podcast. Girardi enters his third season as Phillies manager, his last under contract. How hot is his seat?

We also took a look at Rhys Hoskins' contract situation. Hoskins is set for free agency after the 2023 season. Will the Phillies be looking to extend him soon? Will Hoskins instead want to test the market when his time comes?

Check it out when you feel like drowning out a relative or two this week.

