Rhys Edwards: Featherweight leads strong Welsh undercard on Price fight night

Rhys Edwards beat Brad Foster on points in Wolverhampton in November 2023 in his last fight [Getty Images]

Unbeaten Welsh prospect Rhys Edwards will feature on the undercard of Lauren Price's world title fight against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff on 11 May.

Edwards, 24, who is 15-0 in the paid ranks, will face former British champion Thomas Patrick Ward.

The fight night will be live and free-to-air on BBC Wales from 21:00 BST in a simulcast with Sky Sports.

Price, 29, will bid to become Wales' 14th world champion and first female world champion at the Utilita Arena.

Unbeaten featherweight Edwards will be stepping up in class against Ward, 29, who has an impressive career record of 34 wins from 36 fights.

Edwards is one of several Welsh fighters on the undercard, with stablemates Kyran Jones and Kane Shepherd also in action.

Newport's unbeaten super-middleweight Jones will be in a battle for city supremacy against Lewis Howell, who is also undefeated and from Newport.

Cardiff super-featherweight Shepherd, a 10-time Welsh amateur champion, faces Birmingham's Ishmael Ellis.

Swansea heavyweight Moses Jolly and undefeated English super-middleweight champion Mark Jeffers will also feature.

Ystrad Mynach's Price is bidding to become Wales' first female boxing world champion in just her seventh pro fight but the undefeated fighter faces a tough task against McCaskill.

Olympic champion Price and McCaskill, 39, will be competing for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight titles.