Rhys Dakin listed among 247Sports’ 100 impact true freshmen

Four Iowa Hawkeyes were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. One of those Hawkeyes might have been the best in the history of his position at the University of Iowa.

After a storied career in Iowa City, Tory Taylor was selected with pick No. 122 in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

As the next chapter begins for Taylor, it means that Iowa needs to find someone new to flip fields and set up shop for its stingy defense.

Out of ProKick Australia, Rhys Dakin signed with Iowa in the 2024 signing class to keep the Aussie pipeline rolling. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound punter was rated as a three-star signee and as the No. 2 punter in the 2024 class per 247Sports.

Now, as the season approaches, Dakin was included among Chris Hummer’s 100 first-year players who will influence the 2024 college football season.

Yes, I’m including a specialist on this list. After all, who’s been more impactful for Iowa in recent years than All-American punter Tory Taylor? He’s off to the NFL, and the Hawkeyes went back to Australia to find his replacement. Dakin has a huge leg and already looks primed to start. He’ll have bigger shoes to fill than perhaps any player in college football, pun intended. – Hummer, 247Sports.

Dakin does have large shoes to fill. Taylor leaves as a Hawkeye legend that played an integral role in helping Iowa win a number of close games thanks to his ability to flip fields and pin opponents deep.

At Iowa, excellence in special teams is something the fan base expects. Dakin is next in line and should perform admirably.

