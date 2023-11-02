Rhys Carre says he will 'focus' on Cardiff after World Cup omission

Cardiff prop Rhys Carre has played 20 internationals for Wales

Rhys Carre wants to put a difficult summer behind him and focus on his Cardiff form after missing out on World Cup selection.

Carre was released from Wales' World Cup training squad after failing to meet "individual performance targets".

The public manner of the statement was criticised by many, though Warren Gatland defended the decision.

Exactly five months on, Carre says there's "no point" in looking back at the decision.

"What happened, happened," said Carre.

"This my club, I'm here, I want to play week in week out and carry on what I've been doing for the last two years.

"My focus is on Cardiff and what happens, happens. It's out of my control, as long as they're happy with me at Cardiff that's all that matters."

While Carre says he knew a Wales statement would be released, he "didn't know what it would entail".

His omission by Gatland came eight months after being left out of Wayne Pivac's final autumn internationals squad for not meeting the required "levels of conditioning" for Test rugby in then-coach's eyes.

Carre has impressed in the first two games of the season, making the United Rugby Championship's (URC) fantasy team of round one before having an impact off the bench including a crucial turnover in Cardiff's derby win over the Dragons in round two.

"In my younger years I'd have a few moments and then go missing," said Carre now 25.

"I think I'm getting better for being involved in the game the full time I'm on the pitch.

"Set pieces are getting better and if I can add that to what I can do around the park I'll be in a good place."

'Healthy' competition

Carre faces stiff competition from fellow Wales international Corey Domachowski, who was selected alongside Ospreys pair Nicky Smith and Gareth Thomas in Gatland's final World Cup squad.

"Competition is key and is healthy," said Carre whose 20 international caps leaves him five short of the magic 25 which would allow him to play outside of Wales and continue playing for his country.

"If you're out and out number one it can get a bit stale so you need someone to keep you on your toes.

"We've [himself and Domachowski] known each other since we were 18, we have a good friendship, but it's sport.

"We both want to start and as long as we both get game time it'll be the European games where we find out who's the number one."

Carre is set to be at Scarlets on Saturday in the URC while Dowmachowski is with Wales as they controversially host Barbarians at Principality Stadium on the same day.