Rhyne Howard with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Dallas Wings

STORY: Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.In a speech to African Union leaders, Zelenskiy said the continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making.Moscow rejects accusations it is deliberately blocking grain exports from Ukraine and says global food and fuel price hikes are due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the February 24 invasion, which it calls a "special military operation."In early June, Senegal's President Macky Sall said Russia's Vladimir Putin had told him he was ready to enable the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis that was hitting Africa especially hard.On Monday, Sall, who is also the chairman of the African Union, said on Twitter after Zelenskiy's speech the continent remained committed to respecting international law, peacefully resolving conflicts and free trade.