Rhyne Howard with a First Basket of The Game vs. Indiana Fever

Reuters

Cathay Pacific and Air Seychelles have overflown Saudi Arabia for Israel flights for the first time, aviation data showed on Thursday, after Riyadh announced last month it would open its airspace to all airlines, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel. Opening Saudi airspace to flights to and from Israel was a focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's tour of the countries, which do not have formal ties, last month. Riyadh agreed in principle.