Rhyne Howard with a Block vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.