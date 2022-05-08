Rhyne Howard with a Block vs. Dallas Wings
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 05/07/2022
Roung-by-round coverage of the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol WBA light-heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is curious how the NBA responds after Ja Morant appeared to injury his knee on a play against Jordan Poole.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins were unhappy about a play that led to his knee injury
Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.
Golden State shot a blistering 63.1% from the field on the way to a 142-112 rout. Ja Morant limped to the locker room in the fourth and didn't return.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
The 148th Kentucky Derby began with no runaway favorite, and it was an 80-1 long shot that ended up taking the roses.
Follow live updates from the main event and undercard
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limped off the court during a timeout late in the game with an apparent knee injury. He did not return, but his injury status was unclear.
Rich Strike has won the 2022 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. From the derby replay to full results, follow along live.
Rich Stirke is the 148th Kentucky Derby champion. Watch the video replay of their win in the horse race at Churchill Downs here.
PFF ranked the 100 best available undrafted free agents and the Philadelphia Eagles landed 3 of the top-20 players available
Ja Morant didn't hold back after the Grizzlies' Game 3 loss to the Warriors.
Garcia can on occasion be amiable and funny, but even at 42, he is proof that age and maturity are mutually exclusive.
Erriyon Knighton, who broke Usain Bolt's teenage record, set a blistering 200-meter time to break his own record.
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, as well as Marcus Smart himself, shared their reaction to the lack of a shooting foul called on Smart at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the teams.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.