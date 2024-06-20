Will Rhyne Howard’s ankle injury keep her out of the Summer Olympics?

Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard left Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Lynx due to an ankle injury on Thursday night.

The Dream told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo the team expects to have an update on Howard’s injury by Friday before their game against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena

The injury comes just one month into the Dream’s season and weeks ahead of Howard participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Team USA selected Howard to play on the 3x3 women’s basketball team in Paris. It would be the second Olympics games to feature a Dream player since Alisha Gray in 2020.

However, Howard’s ankle injury she suffered Wednesday may have put her spot in jeopardy.

Team USA will already be without Cameron Brink. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie who tore her ACL.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you any updates on Howard’s status the moment we learn more.

