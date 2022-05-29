Rhyne Howard with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/29/2022
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/29/2022
News, notes and updates on the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the Celtics to their first NBA Finals since 2010 makes that 2013 blockbuster trade with the Nets look even crazier.
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
Diana Taurasi was livid.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Steve Kerr called Marcus Smart the guard version of Draymond Green. The Warriors star reacted to that comparison on Tuesday.
With the NBA Finals only two days away, here's the latest on three key injured Warriors.
Once again, Charles Barkley is rooting against the Warriors. But he says it has nothing to do with his hate for Dub Nation.
Jordan Poole's offensive game may resemble Stephen Curry's, but Steve Kerr isn't yet allowing the third-year guard to shoot whenever he wants.
Steve Kerr knows what kind of mindset it take to be successful against tough opponents in the NBA Finals.
Jaylen Brown may not have much trouble getting up for the Celtics' 2022 NBA Finals matchup with the Warriors, especially when he's matched up with Stephen Curry...
The Warriors and Celtics arent fully healthy entering the 2022 NBA Finals. Heres a look at which players are hurt and when they can be expected to return.
The Warriors have a championship pedigree and are favored to beat the Celtics, but counting Boston out would be a mistake. We spotlight three reasons why Banner No. 18 is a realistic possibility.
Brad Stonebraker previews the upcoming Finals matchup, along with some injury updates, betting odds and news from around the league. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is confident that LeBron James won't end up with as many NBA championships as Stephen Curry.
Two seasons after the Sixers traded him, Al Horford is set to play in his first NBA Finals. He's also earned a guaranteed salary raise next season. By Noah Levick
Draymond Green seemed to enjoy Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem having a problem with his Eastern Conference finals prediction.
The Lakers may have changed their tune on wanting to trade Russell Westbrook.
It's not as bad as it sounds, we promise.
Get mad at Draymond Green if you will, just hear him out.