Rhyne Howard with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

James welcomes his guests Rebel Wilson and Eugenio Derbez, who he discovers used to own a Formula 3 racing team. Rebel talks about how big of an L.A. Rams fans she is and what a thrill it was to run into some of the players at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. And Eugenio recalls how special it was to go on stage at the Oscars when CODA won Best Picture. Then Rebel shares how her Sweet 16 party was so crazy that the cops were called three times, and the "Senior Year" star shares how she fell over from dancing so hard while recreating a Britney Spears video in her new movie.