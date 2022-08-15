Rhyne Howard (24 points) Highlights vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York LibertyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Rhyne Howard (24 points) Highlights vs. New York Liberty
Rhyne Howard (24 points) Highlights vs. New York Liberty
Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Enjoy the summer peak or prep for early autumn with these best-selling garden deals on Amazon.
Don’t think a simple miscalculation can cost you money? Think again.
Which Steelers helped themselves and which didn't on Saturday night?
The Titans made four roster moves ahead of practice on Saturday.
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
What an interesting sequence of events.
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
Zalatoris went from 86th place on Thursday to a wild playoff win to secure the inside track to the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Christian Wade, 31, is a professional rugby union player turned American footballer who was a winger for the Premiership side Wasps; he scored 82 tries in 165 appearances between 2011 and 2018.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Which star player might be next to make the move?
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.