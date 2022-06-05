Rhyne Howard with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

Motley Fool

It's almost six months into 2022 and the stock market is still struggling to recuperate. The S&P 500 index is down almost 14% year-to-date, and though it has bounced off the lows it hit just a few weeks ago, a souring economy threatens to send the index lower. Inflation is at 40-year highs, gas prices are at record levels and rising, interest rates are climbing, the housing market is weakening, and consumer confidence is slipping amid concerns about a recession.