Rhule yet to announce a starting quarterback against Michigan

Head football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Thursday afternoon. The coach was asked about his two starting quarterbacks, Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg, and who will get the start on Saturday against Michigan.

“Both guys have practiced all week,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say Jeff (Sims) is 100%. You know, Heinrich (Haarberg) looks good. How much can he completely open up to all those things? I don’t know what they will know until game time, but there’s been no restrictions on him. They’re both trying to get ready for practice tomorrow and we’ll be ready to probably use either one of them or both of them as needed.”

Jeff Sims has thrown for 220 yards for the season with one touchdown and four interceptions. He’s also added 156 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

Heinrich Haarberg has 278 passing yards with four touchdowns on the season. He’s also added 272 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Nebraska will host Michigan this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) from Fox.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire