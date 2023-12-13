Rhule says ‘some people weren’t happy with me’ about NIL comments

Matt Rhule continues to make headlines while discussing the future of Name, Image, and Likeness in college football. It was earlier in the month that the Husker’s head coach started trending on social media when discussing the cost of a starting quarterback in the transfer portal.

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So, just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them.”

When discussing Rhule’s recent comments, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck agreed with the comment but stated his team would not be spending that kind of money.

“That’s a true statement. That’s not necessarily what and how we do it. I’ve heard those same things, but those aren’t coming out of our camp. He’s (Rhule) not talking about us, I’ll put it that way.”

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon, Rhule said that some coaches weren’t so happy with his comments.

“I’ll tell you some people were not happy with me. I’ve had some other college coaches kinda get on me a said ‘Matt, you reset the market.’ But I do think that it’s important that people know. I went to the NFL. I’m going to say what I think is right. At the end of the day, there are no contracts.”

That wasn’t all Rhule discussed with McAfee. You can find more highlights from his interview below.

"Some people weren't happy with me about the press conference.. I think it's important that people know what's happening with NIL & the transfer portal.. It's not regulated and there's no system"@CoachMattRhule #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hdm6WMKbGr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

NCAA Should Be Involved

"Charlie Baker from the NCAA mentioned this week about letting schools pay the money themselves.. Some of these kids are giving away 20% of what they're making in NIL.. At the end of the day we should be fighting for these players" ~ @CoachMattRhule #PMSLive https://t.co/Jf7nSdNmDF pic.twitter.com/no6n1E6y5P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

For the Fans

"The stadium is full 45 minutes before the game because they appreciate their Cornhuskers so much.. We've got a great young team and with an amazing fanbase" ~ @CoachMattRhule #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5EXRJ3bosI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

Rhule the College Football Coach

"I think this is where I'm supposed to be and I'm meant to be a College Football Coach"@CoachMattRhule #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3eghfoCokN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

College GameDay in Lincoln

Rhule says he's a football coach

"I'm gonna always coach football.. I want us to win and I want us to win in a way that honors the state of Nebraska" @CoachMattRhule #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TtnzUY9FPZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

