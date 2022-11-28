Rhule, Fickell hirings and Notre Dame thoughts to pair

When I started here at Fighting Irish Wire back in the fall of 2019 I used to do a weekly “Nick’s Notre Dame Mailbag” feature. Yeah, I spent all night thinking of the name but I was thinking back to it for two main reasons over the last couple of days.

We’re going to bring the mailbag premise back this off-season via comments to posts or responses to social media questions. More significantly – one of my old mailbags played right into the news on the college football field this weekend.

Back in November of 2019 it was Peter in Cary-Grove, Illinois that asked Who would be the top-three realistic candidates to replace Brian Kelly, IF, he decided to take an NFL job or leave for something else?

My top-two choices at the time:

Matt Rhule – Baylor Luke Fickell – Cincinnati

I can’t tell you how much I think Nebraska nailed their head coach selection and I don’t think Wisconsin is very far behind in theirs, either. However, just over three years after I originally wrote that post I can’t help but be ecstatic that things ended up the way they did for Notre Dame.

If the program were needing rebuilt then these two would have been great selections. Notre Dame is well-established in recent memory however and needed someone to get them over the hump. I’m not sure Rhule or Fickell’s recruiting abilities would get them there. Trust me, I think the Irish would have been more of the same as they were under Kelly (which was really good relatively speaking), but the closing of the talent gap would still need significant addressing.

It’s not just recruiting with Freeman as he’s also shown a solid ability so far in hiring assistant coaches. Brian Mason is a star as the special teams coordinator and Chasni Stuckey at the receivers post is doing things recruiting-wise in Texas that Notre Dame hasn’t done in decades. It’s only a matter of time until that group is developing talent like the running back group is.

Story continues

I still think either Rhule or Fickell would have been safe, solid hires as they come with proven collegiate success. However, the ceiling is the highest with Freeman, something we saw flashes of over the last 12 games.

Now if you’d like to laugh please know my third choice was Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. Nothing against him but upon further review, Wake Forest has gone just 23-19 since my original post.

Related items:

Lasting thoughts day after Irish lose at USC

Longtime Notre Dame nemesis steps down after 12 seasons

List

Notre Dame 2023 Football Schedule

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire