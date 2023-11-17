Rhule excited about primetime slot against Wisconsin

Nebraska will have a primetime audience for their final two games of the season. This Saturday’s against Wisconsin will air on NBC. NBC Sports has announced a broadcast team of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen.

Head football coach Matt Rhule told the assembled media on Thursday afternoon that he’s looking forward to the spotlight.

“The lifeblood of our program is both player development for the guys we have and recruiting. I want recruits all across the country to watch our defense and say ‘man, I want to go play in that.’ I want recruits to watch our offense and watch us play well this week and say ‘man, I want to be a part of that.’ If we struggle in any one area, I want a guy to say ‘hey, I can come there and help in that.’ But most importantly, I want them to see that N, that iconic white helmet with the red N that I grew up watching as a kid in New York City. I want people all across the country to have a chance to see it.”

The Huskers travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. That contest is set for a 6:30 pm central time kickoff on NBC.

