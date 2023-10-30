Rhule excited for matchup with Michigan State

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon. The Huskers enter this weekend’s game with a record of 5-3 (3-2), while Michigan State holds a record of 2-6 (0-5).

The man in charge expressed his excitement for this week’s game against Spartans.

“I’m proud of the guys with the win last week. There are things we want to be going through this week to improve. I’m excited for the game, excited to have the chance to play in Michigan State. On a personal note, I’m excited to coach against Coach (Harlon) Barnett. He’s one of the great men in football for many, many years, that young guys like me look up to.”

He went on to praise the former All-American defensive back and the job that he’s done as an interim head coach.

I think what he’s done for his alma mater – he was an All-American there, he was a great player there – what he’s done for his alma mater, stepping in and filling the void, I have a lot of respect for. I have a lot of respect for this football team. Coach (Mark) Dantonio is back with them. They’re really, really, really physical up front, in the upper half of the Big Ten in rush defense. It’s a challenging matchup for us in the way that we play, so it should be a heck of a game.”

Nebraska and Michigan State will kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. The game can be viewed on FS1.

