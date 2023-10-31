Rhule discusses special teams touchdown

A Nebraska defensive back scored a special teams touchdown in Saturday’s win over Purdue. Elijah Jeudy blocked the 4th quarter field goal attempt, and the senior cornerback Quinton Newsome then caught the deflection and ran it back 68 yards for the first touchdown of his Husker career.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he was proud of the role the senior plays on special teams.

“Very fired up for Quinton. I should have said that in my opening remarks. They told me that earlier. If he doesn’t adjust on that fumble, the game might be different in that punt return. The fact that you have a senior who’s out there playing on the punt return team, that speaks a lot to him. He’s an NFL player and he’s out there playing on the punt return team. We can make you do that but we’re not making him do that.”

Newsome discussed his first career Husker touchdown after the victory.

“I was playing the super scorer on that play. I saw the ball pop up and I caught it. I saw the grass and (Tommi) Hill running with me. This is six right here. We’re going to the end zone. Taking the practice reps and bringing it to the game. You never know when you’re going to block a field goal in the game. That was a big moment in the game.”

Following the game, Husker head coach Matt Rhule stated that the coaching staff has been all over the team about the need for big plays on special teams.

