Rhode Island still winless on the road. Here's what happened vs. Delaware on Long Island

ELMONT, N.Y. — Jyare Davis scored 26 points as Delaware beat Rhode Island 67-56 on Saturday night at the Holiday Hoopfest, denying the Rams their first road win of the season.

"Turnovers killed us, not only at the end of the first but also in a good portion of the second," said URI coach Archie Miller after the game.

Rhode Island turned the ball over 20 times in the loss. Davis had three steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3). Jalun Trent was 4 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Niels Lane was 2-of-3 shooting and 5 of 5 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

Cam Estevez goes strong to the hoop against Delaware in the Holiday Hoopfest in Elmont, N.Y. on Saturday.

Cam Estevez led the Rams (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Luis Kortright added 10 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Rory Stewart had eight points.

"I thought this was the best defensive performance that we were able to play all season long against a good team," Miller said of his players.

On Estevez, Miller said, "He's a better decision maker as a freshman than most guys."

Tyson Brown goes up for a shot against Delaware at the Holiday Hoopfest on Saturday.

Rhode Island hosts New Hampshire on Thursday and Northeastern on Saturday to close out non-conference play. The Rams open Atlantic 10 play on Jan. 3 by hosting St. Joseph's.

RHODE ISLAND (5-6): Brown 2-4 0-0 4, House 1-6 0-0 2, Kortright 4-9 1-2 10, Montgomery 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 2-3 0-0 5, Estevez 4-8 8-8 17, Weston 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 3-3 0-0 8, Foumena 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 9-10 56. DELAWARE (8-3): Davis 10-15 3-3 26, Lane 2-3 6-7 10, Ray 3-7 0-0 6, Reilly 1-8 0-0 3, Trent 4-11 4-4 12, Drumgoole 2-6 3-4 8, Houser 1-6 0-0 2, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Emory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-18 67.

Halftime_Delaware 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 5-17 (Stewart 2-2, Wright 1-1, Kortright 1-2, Estevez 1-4, House 0-2, Weston 0-2, Montgomery 0-4), Delaware 5-21 (Davis 3-5, Drumgoole 1-5, Reilly 1-5, Jerome 0-1, Lane 0-1, Ray 0-1, Houser 0-3). Fouled Out_Lane. Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Brown 7), Delaware 25 (Ray 8). Assists_Rhode Island 14 (Montgomery, Wright 3), Delaware 14 (Ray, Trent 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 14, Delaware 11.

