Rhode Island men's basketball looks much different than last season, and that's a good thing

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The team is a lot different and so was the performance on opening night for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.

One year ago, the Archie Miller era began with a loss. In the wake of an off-season overhaul, the Rams opened year two under Miller with an 81-70 victory over Central Connecticut State on Monday night at the Ryan Center.

“I think you can see at times that we have the potential to be a very difficult team,” Miller said. “And I think you can also see the lack of maturity and lack of concentration at times. We were up by 24 with about 10 to go in the second half, but then we didn’t do a whole lot well. But I will say, it’s a much better feeling winning the game and figuring it out from here.”

Miller promised changes after last year. Welcoming in nine newcomers certainly qualified, and on opening night, they looked capable of delivering real change on the court. The offensive performance was especially encouraging after last year’s struggles.

Rhode Island's Luis Kortright looks for an opening against the Central Connecticut defense on Monday night at the Ryan Center.

At one point in the first half, the Rams made 11 of 12 shots, which allowed them to open up a 15-point lead. The Blue Devils — who were picked second in the NEC’s preseason poll — made a bit of headway in the second half, but the Rams remained in control.

Jaden House led four in double figures with 25 points. Zek Montgomery added 20, Brandon Weston scored 12 and David Fuchs had 10. Junior college transfer Always Wright finished with nine assists.

Here’s what stood out from the URI win.

The Rams newcomers know the drill

On opening night of the college basketball season last year, House was scoring 23 points to lead his High Point team past Pfeiffer University. Montgomery helped Bradley beat Wisconsin-Parkside. Luis Kortright was at the Ryan Center, but playing for the Quinnipiac team that beat URI.

The Atlantic 10 is a step up for all of them, but there’s no doubt they have been around the block a few times. They paid their dues.

“I’ve been playing a long time, been in this role a long time,” House said. “There’s still a lot of things I need to work on, but I just want to keep doing the things I’ve been doing in the past.”

In the transfer portal era, URI has made a few wagers on potential. In House, Montgomery and Kortright, the Rams are betting on production. All three were major contributors at their previous stops.

Rhode Island guard Zek Montgomery goes in for the layup against Central Connecticut's Jayden Brown on Monday night in the Rams' season-opening win.

While Kortright had a quiet URI debut, House and Montgomery shouldered the bulk of the scoring load. It’s easy to imagine that being the case night in and night out for the Rams. House looks like the kind of pure scorer URI hasn’t had in a few years, while Montgomery’s athleticism will often lead the highlight reel.

Significant improvement at the offensive end

Diving on the floor for loose balls, locking down on defense — fans and coaches appreciate such things.

But everybody likes seeing the ball go in the basket.

There hasn’t been enough of it for the Rams in recent years, but that should change this season. The Rams passed the eye test on opening night and had the box score looking good. They shot 56 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. They had 18 assists to 13 turnovers. After the regular dry spells of last year, the longest URI went without a bucket on Monday was about three minutes.

The only disappointment at the offensive end was free-throw shooting, where the Rams were just 12 of 23.

“We felt like we addressed some needs,” Miller said. “Inside presence, more firepower, more skill - I think we have that. We’re a better offensive team.”

URI's Jaden House goes up for a shot against Central Connecticut State in Monday night's opener at the Ryan Center. He finished with 25 points in the win.

Defense and intangibles must improve

On the first possession of the game, Montgomery deflected a pass. Kortright then picked the ensuing inbounds pass out of the air and threw it off the inbounder to get the ball back for URI.

The Rams will need to sustain that kind of effort and activity at the defensive end to reach their potential. The full picture on Monday left something to be desired in Miller’s eyes. URI forced only 11 turnovers. While the Blue Devils didn’t shoot the ball that well, they had too many open looks for URI’s liking. CCSU also had 19 second-chance points.

“I didn’t think we were very good defensively,” Miller said. “I thought at times, we did a good job in the ball screen, making them shoot tough twos. That was the goal. But we didn’t really have an answer for [Allan] Jeanne-Rose. We pride ourselves on being a good defensive team, on being a team that can win games with our defense. But clearly with our inexperience, we’ve got a ways to go.”

Miller is also looking for general consistency. There were a few lulls in intensity, like when the Blue Devils came out of the break and quickly took a chunk out of their halftime deficit.

Steady effort will go a long way for the Rams. Last year’s team was often saluted by Miller for its work ethic; it just couldn’t always cover up the limitations. A similar mindset paired with better offense this year would add up to the kind of improvement URI is looking for.

CCSU (70): Jeanne-Rose 8-10 2-2 21, J.Brown 5-9 1-2 11, Amos 3-12 2-3 8, Rodgers 2-9 2-2 6, Sweatman 5-10 2-2 12, Breland 2-5 0-0 5, Ostrowsky 2-6 0-0 5, Momoh 1-3 0-2 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Holloway 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 0-0 0-0 0; totals 28-67 9-13 70. RHODE ISLAND (81): T.Brown 3-4 0-2 6, Fuchs 4-7 1-2 10, House 10-18 4-5 25, Kortright 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 7-10 5-6 20, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Weston 5-6 0-0 12, Foumena 2-4 2-8 6, Estevez 0-2 0-0 0, Dubsky 0-0 0-0 0; totals 32-57 12-23 81.

Halftime — Rhode Island 47-31. 3-point goals — CCSU 5-21 (Jeanne-Rose 3-4, Breland 1-2, Ostrowsky 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Jones 0-1, Sweatman 0-2, Amos 0-4, Rodgers 0-4), Rhode Island 5-12 (Weston 2-2, Fuchs 1-1, Montgomery 1-1, House 1-3, Estevez 0-1, Foumena 0-1, Wright 0-1, Kortright 0-2). Rebounds — CCSU 29 (Jeanne-Rose, Breland, Momoh 5), Rhode Island 32 (T.Brown 6). Assists — CCSU 13 (Rodgers 4), Rhode Island 18 (Wright 9). Total fouls — CCSU 20, Rhode Island 15. Records — CCSU 0-1. Rhode Island 1-0. A — 4,118 (7,657).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island men's basketball beats Central Connecticut State