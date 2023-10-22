Rhode Island, Brown, Bryant football all lose on the road Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reese Poffenbarger passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 10 and 85 yards to Julian Hicks, to help Albany beat Rhode Island 35-10 Saturday.

Poffenbarger completed 15 of 27 passes and Hicks finished with seven receptions for 188 yards. Griffin Woodell ran for 115 yards and a TD on 16 attempts and Faysal Aden added 100 yards rushing on 17 carries for Albany (5-3, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

Woodell scored on a 2-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and Hicks' 10-yard TD made it 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Ty Groff kicked a 26-yard field goal to get Rhode Island (4-4, 2-3) on the board with about 10 minutes left in the first half, but Poffenbarger threw long scoring passes to make it 28-3 at intermission. Hicks broke a tackle near midfield en route to an 85-yard TD run with 1:51 remaining and Brevin Easton scored on an 83-yard catch-and-run a little over a minute later.

Kasim Hill was 29-of-50 passing for 261 yards with two interceptions for the Rams. Kahtero Summers finished with eight receptions for 92 yards.

URI next hosts New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Cornell runs over Brown, 36-14

ITHACA, N.Y. — Jameson Wang passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns, and Cornell scored 33 straight points in beating Brown 36-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Both of Wang's touchdown passes were from 37 yards out — to Doryn Smith and Matt Robbert. Smith opened the scoring and Robbert made it 26-0 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

Paul Lewis III returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown as three different Big Red defenders made a pick of Jake Willcox.

Jackson Kennedy made field goals from 35, 28 and 42 yards for Cornell (3-3, 2-1 Ivy League). Nicholas Laboy had a game-high seven catches for 87 yards.

Willcox had two touchdowns to go with three interceptions for Brown (3-3, 1-2). Solomon Miller had a 61-yard touchdown and Graham Walker added a 43-yarder.

Brown visits Penn Friday night at 7.

Bryant falls to Eastern Illinois in OT

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Quarterback Pierce Holley ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to give Eastern Illinois a 25-24 victory over Bryant on Saturday.

Bryant struck first in the extra period when Fabrice Mukendi bullied into the end zone from a yard out. Holley completed a 17-yard pass to Justin Thomas to convert on third-and-4 before pushing up the middle for a 2-yard score. Holley then ran in for the two-point conversion to end it.

Holley was 21-of-29 passing for 244 yards. His pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the first half capped long scoring drives for Eastern Illinois (5-3, 1-2 Big South-OVC Association).

Mukendi's 13-yard touchdown run tied the game 17-all with 11:26 remaining. Zevi Eckhaus completed 19 of 36 passes for 175 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Bryant (3-4, 1-1).

Bryant next visits Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island, Brown and Bryant football teams all lose on road Saturday