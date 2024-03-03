Rhode Island basketball's hot shooting can't make up for bad defense vs. St. Louis

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Maybe it would be a day when poor defense was simply a push, something both teams were dealing with, a footnote on a much-needed win.

Instead, Rhode Island’s defensive shortcomings ended up as the bottom line again.

Mired in a losing streak and searching for some measure of defensive improvement, URI found its mirror image in the Saint Louis team that visited the Ryan Center on Saturday. A shootout ensued, and the Billikens won it 94-91.

The 94 points are the most the Rams have allowed at the Ryan Center since 2008, when they lost a 98-91 game to Massachusetts.

URI's Cam Estevez looks to push past St. Louis defender Kellen Thames on Saturday at the Ryan Center.

“Ninety-one points at home, and lose,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “Greatly disappointed for our fans. I thought the game was well-played. Both teams played at a pretty high level offensively. It’s disappointing, to say the least.”

Gibson Jimerson pumped in a game-high 30 points, one of four Billikens in double figures. He hit four 3-pointers. David Green led URI with 21 points. Luis Kortright had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a standout performance.

The loss was the sixth in a row for the Rams. They’ve given up more than 80 points in five of the six. At 11-18 overall and 5-11 in conference play, the Rams are grasping for anything to hold onto as they head into their final two games of the regular season.

Here’s what stood out from Saturday’s game.

URI’s defensive struggles continue

Rhode Island and Saint Louis occupy the same territory in the bottom of the Atlantic 10 defensive ranks, and not coincidentally, in the standings, as well. Both teams have been pretty good offensively, the Billikens in particular. They rank fourth in the league in scoring.

Rhody’s issues were magnified against a team that had them on skates at times.

Rhode Island's Jaden House goes in for the bucket against St. Louis center Stef van Bussel.

“When you look at the skill level they have and the amount of points that different guys on their team have scored this season, they’re very difficult to defend,” Miller said.

Tip of the cap or not, the realities of URI’s problems loom large. The Billikens shot 54 percent from the field and 51 percent from 3-point range. They had 19 assists and just five turnovers. They got points on each of their final eight possessions of the game, denying URI’s bid to make a move.

“Inability to guard possession by possession as the game continues to unfold and go,” Miller said. “Not being able to get a stop, a rebound, not fouling - whatever it may be, we just don’t have the smarts, the experience to deal with that.”

The Rams battled back

A few times in the losing streak, Miller has said his team wasn’t ready to play. That wasn’t the case here, and the Rams continued pushing until the bitter end, despite trailing by as many as nine points in the second half.

“I give our guys credit. They made plays, they made shots. Our offense wasn’t the problem,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, we have to be perfect offensively right now with our group.”

A few key turnovers proved costly on the comeback trail. URI had four turnovers in the first half, but eight in the second half. Saint Louis turned several of them into quick bursts, which kept the Rams chasing.

The last turnover came in the final two minutes. URI had just pulled even on two Green free throws. After Jimerson put his team in front 87-85, the Rams lost the ball on a drive, and the Billikens capitalized with a putback at the other end to go up by four.

Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to make it a one-point game but the Rams never again pulled even. Green thought he was fouled on a 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the final minute. With a chance in the last seconds, Green got a good look at another tying 3-pointer but missed it.

Is there something to build on?

If the Rams can improve even slightly at the defensive end, they have enough offensive ability to hang with teams. Whether it can happen at this point remains to be seen.

For now, effort and energy must be the foundation for the Rams. George Mason and Fordham await to close out the regular season.

“We’re in a rough patch of the season right now,” Kortright said. “We came into this with a good attitude. We know if we keep fighting and fighting, it’s going to eventually follow through. We know everybody makes the [A-10 tournament]. We’re just going to keep working hard every day.”

SAINT LOUIS (94): Ezewiro 3-4 0-0 6, Hargrove 3-6 1-1 9, Hughes 5-8 4-4 17, Jimerson 8-18 10-12 30, Medley 0-1 0-0 0, Thames 5-9 0-0 10, van Bussel 2-3 2-4 6, Parker 7-11 0-0 16, Zhang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 17-21 94. RHODE ISLAND (91): Brown 3-5 1-2 7, Green 7-13 3-3 21, House 2-8 9-11 14, Kortright 8-11 3-6 20, Weston 0-3 0-2 0, Estevez 3-3 1-2 10, Montgomery 4-10 1-1 11, Fuchs 2-3 4-5 8, Dubsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 22-32 91.

Halftime_Saint Louis 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 11-21 (Jimerson 4-8, Hughes 3-5, Parker 2-2, Hargrove 2-4, Thames 0-2), Rhode Island 11-25 (Green 4-9, Estevez 3-3, Montgomery 2-5, Kortright 1-1, House 1-5, Fuchs 0-1, Weston 0-1). Fouled Out_Medley, van Bussel. Rebounds_Saint Louis 26 (van Bussel 10), Rhode Island 30 (Brown, Kortright 8). Assists_Saint Louis 19 (Medley 5), Rhode Island 12 (Kortright 8). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 21, Rhode Island 20. A_4,671 (7,657).

