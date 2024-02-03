Rhode Island basketball's defensive struggles continue; how Duquesne took advantage

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Dae Dae Grant fired a deep 3-pointer that hit the rim’s back heel and bounced high in the air, suspended above the basket adjacent to the visiting bench.

URI's Zek Montgomery leads the fast break during Saturday's game against Duquesne.

Would it drop in? Carom away? There was only going to be one answer based on how Duquesne's afternoon was going from beyond the arc.

The ball came down as if in slow motion and rippled the net. The crowd at the Ryan Center groaned, and a familiar sight on this Saturday afternoon helped confirm the final result.

The Dukes were prolific from deep and shot the University of Rhode Island out of a first chance to match its Atlantic 10 victory total from all of the 2022-23 season. Duquesne built a comfortable lead early in the second half and withstood a Rams run to notch an 85-71 victory.

Grant finished one off his career high with 31 points — including the 2,000th of his college career — and was 7-for-14 from deep. That was part of a 14-for-27 effort from 3-point range for the Dukes — only nationally ranked Dayton and its 16-for-27 showing in a blowout victory on Jan. 20 was more punishing against URI. Duquesne finished at 52.8% overall, 51.9% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the foul line — lines like those generally belong to the Stephen Currys of the basketball world.

“Our transition defense broke,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “It broke because of bad offense. Bad offense led to a disappointed group, which led to a disappointed defense, which led to getting our (backsides) kicked.”

The Dukes generated paint touches off the dribble seemingly at will, and those led to kickout passes. Open shooters faced the basket and waited for chances to push the Rams into an inescapable hole. Grant’s 3-pointer from the left corner off a pass from Jimmy Clark III capped the Duquesne lead at 59-39 with 13:20 to play.

“I thought Jimmy Clark made a couple great reads,” Miller said. “And then in general it just comes down to being able to guard the ball.

“Anytime you play basketball and a guy says ‘check,’ you’re on defense. He’s on offense. We had about five to six possessions where the guy said, ‘check,’ and he won. We’re not very good in that area.

“It’s just really frustrating.”

URI made one last-ditch run midway through the second half that cut the deficit to three possessions. The Rams were in the bonus early and converted at the foul line to start the 14-3 burst. David Green’s 3-pointer from the right wing made it a 66-58 game and the Dukes seemed on shaky ground with 7:59 left.

That feeling among the 5,822 fans on hand didn’t last long. Duquesne hit back with the next seven points, as Grant converted his own offensive rebound and Fousseyni Drame knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. Cam Estevez’s turnover handed Drame a transition dunk and URI called a timeout facing a 73-58 deficit with 5:31 to play.

“We made one little run of it,” Miller said. “When you’re down 20 at home, it’s really tough. Losing at home really wrecks confidence. It wrecks spirit.”

The Rams (10-12, 4-5 Atlantic 10) had a sharp start. They opened 7-for-9 from the field and forced seven early turnovers while building a 16-7 cushion. Jaden House’s deep 3-pointer from the right wing gave URI what felt like a solid foundation while seeking consecutive wins for the first time since early January.

“Defense creates some offense,” Miller said. “We had some feel. The game was free-flowing. And then we stopped running good offense.”

The Dukes (13-8, 3-5) held the Rams to just 39.6% shooting the rest of the way and committed a lone turnover over the final 12 minutes of the opening half. Tre Williams passed out of the left post to Jake DiMichele and Clark sliced across the lane to set up Williams for a pair of go-ahead 3-pointers. Duquesne eventually built a 41-31 advantage into halftime and led for the final 27:32.

“I’ve never had a team really struggle like this defensively,” Miller said. “It’s been very frustrating because I know from an offensive standpoint how much better we’d actually be if we could get some defense to offense.

“It’s been a very difficult group to reach — to break through and make strides in certain areas. Part of it, like I told them, it's not talent. It’s not talent. It’s that collective buy-in and the ability to move to the next thing throughout a game — the maturity and mental toughness you need to have in this sport.

“We’re very low in that area.”

DUQUESNE (85): Mahorcic 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 1-2 6, Clark 3-8 4-4 10, DiMichele 2-5 0-0 6, Grant 9-18 6-6 31, Rozier 3-6 2-2 11, F.Drame 4-4 2-3 11, Dixon 2-5 0-0 4, Barre 2-2 0-0 4, Hronsky 0-1 0-0 0; totals 28-53 15-17 85. RHODE ISLAND (71): Fuchs 3-4 0-1 6, Green 6-15 6-7 20, Estevez 3-8 2-2 8, House 6-13 2-4 17, Kortright 3-8 1-2 7, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 2-2 2-2 6, Weston 0-1 1-2 1, Foumena 1-3 0-0 2; totals 26-58 14-20 71.

Halftime — Duquesne 41-31. 3-point goals — Duquesne 14-27 (Grant 7-14, Rozier 3-6, DiMichele 2-3, F.Drame 1-1, Williams 1-1, Clark 0-2), Rhode Island 5-18 (House 3-5, Green 2-4, Foumena 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Kortright 0-3, Estevez 0-4). Rebounds — Duquesne 28 (Clark 5), Rhode Island 23 (Green 5). Assists — Duquesne 20 (Clark, Grant 5), Rhode Island 12 (Kortright 4). Total Fouls — Duquesne 18, Rhode Island 17. Records — Duquesne 13-8, Rhode Island 10-12. A — 5,822.

