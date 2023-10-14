Rhode Island basketball has much to prove this year, but it got off on the right foot Friday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It didn’t take James Naismith to see the obvious on Friday night.

The University of Rhode Island men look better entering 2023-24. Just how much will ultimately be determined by wins and losses over the next five months.

It won’t be the 31-game slog head coach Archie Miller suffered through during his first year on the sidelines in Kingston. White beat Blue in this 77-70 scrimmage at the Ryan Center, the highlight of a Homecoming Hoopfest that offered a glimpse at brighter days ahead.

“You want to see who performs,” Miller said during his pregame availability. “For us, we’re using tonight as a real opportunity and barometer to see how we progressed from a week ago.”

The Rams went just 9-22 last year. They were one of the worst offensive teams in the nation in terms of efficiency, shooting and avoiding blocked shots. Miller promised to recruit reinforcements after an Atlantic 10 Tournament loss to La Salle, a 73-56 blowout that wasn’t all that close.

More: Providence basketball ramps up for season with 3 events

More: Rhode Island women's basketball team opens its season with a Homecoming Hoopfest

Several newcomers flashed on Friday night. Jaden House and David Green shared the scoring load for White, each netting 26 points. House finished 9-for-11 from 2-point range thanks to a series of hard drives to the rim while Green offered more variety, going 4-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“Our staff did an amazing job this spring,” Miller said. “I can’t really ask a group of guys to put forth more time and energy and effort into evaluating and recruiting.”

House averaged more than 17 points per game at High Point last season and will be expected to continue that scoring touch at a higher level. Green is awaiting an NCAA waiver after a second transfer — he's spent previous time at Hofstra and Louisiana Tech. Having the athletic wing left-hander available would considerably raise URI’s ceiling ahead of its Nov. 6 opener against Central Connecticut State.

More: 'Expectations are high' for Brown men's basketball team

“We’re obviously fighting for our lives out here, which I like,” Miller said. “I think the players are desperate. I think the coaching staff is pushing them that way.”

Redshirt freshman center Jeremy Foumena made it three in double figures for the winners with 12 points. He’s part of a deeper collection of talent in the post along with junior college transfer Tyson Brown, freshman David Fuchs and Josaphat Bilau, who's likely to return from a knee injury in time for some conference play. Brown and Fuchs combined for 25 points and 14 rebounds — Brown, in particular, has impressed since arriving for summer sessions.

“Tyson has been our most improved basketball player from the day he stepped on campus May 17 to today,” Miller said.

Luis Kortright struggled from the field but still finished with 10 points and a game-high eight assists for Blue. The transfer from Quinnipiac would seem to have the inside track at point guard entering the league’s media day next week. The Rams should be selected somewhere in the middle of the conference pack and have a chance to avoid playing on the first day of the league tournament in Brooklyn.

“I won’t use last year as a motivating factor for the players,” Miller said. “The players who were here a year ago can clearly see things are much different.”

URI also expected a host of recruits to attend on Friday. Point guard Ben Hammond and small forward Tyonne Farrell are both on campus this weekend after committing over the summer. They’re both Class of 2024 prospects.

The Rams left tickets for multiple targets in the 2025 class. Point guard Preston Edmead, point guard Allyn Wright, shooting guard Barrett Loer and shooting guard Mason Ellison all had a baseline seat reserved for them. It was a short trip for Wright and Loer — they're prepping at St. George’s, the same program that helped produce reigning Big East Player of the Year and Cumberland native Tyler Kolek.

WHITE (77): Jaden House 10-13 5-6 26, Always Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Jeremy Foumena 6-13 0-1 12, Rory Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Brandon Weston 1-5 4-4 6, David Green 10-17 2-2 26; totals 29-55 13-15 77. BLUE (70): Zek Montgomery 7-11 1-2 15, Luis Kortright 3-11 2-2 10, Cam Estevez 5-9 0-0 11, Tyson Brown 5-12 3-4 14, David Fuchs 5-10 1-4 11, Connor Dubsky 3-7 1-3 9; totals 28-60 8-15 70.

Halftime – B, 41-38. 3FG – W 6-17 (House 1-2, Wright 0-1, Foumena 0-1, Stewart 1-4, Weston 0-0, Green 4-9), B 6-20 (Montgomery 0-4, Kortright 2-6, Estevez 1-5, Brown 1-1, Fuchs 0-0, Dubsky 2-4). Rebounds – W 26 (Green 7), B 33 (Brown, Fuchs 7). Assists – W 11 (Wright 4), B 19 (Kortright 8).

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The Rams will try to improve on its 9-22 record of last year