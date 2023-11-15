Rhode Island basketball gets to 3-0, but it gets harder very soon. What's next for URI?

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The competition is about to get tougher. URI will take on the challenge while sporting an unblemished record.

The Rams moved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with a 69-53 victory over Wagner at the Ryan Center, continuing to handle their business against lesser opponents. It was the final tuneup before the Rams hit Mohegan Sun this weekend for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, where they’ll match up with Northwestern and either Mississippi State or Washington State.

“You’re building confidence, you’re developing your team, and you’re also putting wins in your pocket. They all count,” URI head coach Archie Miller said. “Here at the beginning of the year, to start off with three in a row at home, you don’t want to drop one of those. Our team did a good job of being ready. We’ve gotten better each week, as well.”

Rhode Island's Jaden House goes to the hoop with Wagner's Keyontae Lewis defending on Tuesday. House had 15 points in URI's win.

URI weathered a quick start from Wagner and early foul trouble from leading scorer Jaden House, then steadily rose from there. While they didn’t reach the same scoring pace as their first two wins, the Rams led for all but six-and-a-half minutes. The Seahawks had pushed URI’s Atlantic 10 league mate Fordham to overtime in their season opener, but couldn’t make the same kind of push on this night.

An 11-point halftime lead dipped into single digits briefly in the second half, before a 9-0 burst from the home team. With Miller looking for a good closing after some scuffles down the stretch against Central Connecticut and Fairfield, the Rams inched a 12-point lead up to a 16-point final margin over the last five minutes. Jeremy Foumena’s dunk on the break in the final minute secured the strong finish.

“Great win for our team,” Miller said. “We had a lot of respect for Wagner. They took Fordham all the way to the limit. Watching that game, you could see their fight, their tenacity, their ability to create in transition. I think our guys — that had their attention.”

Foumena delivered his second consecutive double-figure performance with a team-high 16 points. He added seven rebounds. Despite his foul trouble, House tallied 15 points. Zek Montgomery logged his first double-double in a Rhode Island uniform, and Luis Kortright hit double figures for the first time as a Ram with 10 points. Wagner leading scorer Melvin Council, Jr., was held to six points. Only one Seahawk was in double figures.

URI cleared 50-percent shooting for the third time in three tries, though didn’t shoot it well from 3-point range or the free-throw line. All but two of their buckets from the field came in the paint, and their 10 turnovers were a season-low.

Key contributor Brandon Weston missed the game with an injury. The Rams are hopeful he’ll return for Saturday’s game at Mohegan Sun, but he is listed as day-to-day for now.

Here’s a look at what else stood out at the Ryan Center.

Foumena showcases potential

Foumena checked into the game with 12:37 remaining in the first half. In the next two minutes, he scored six consecutive points - highlighted by a powerful dunk - and pulled in two rebounds.

It was an emphatic opening statement on what became the best night of the redshirt freshman’s young career.

“He’s got great touch, he’s got long arms, he can rebound the ball, he blocked a few shots,” Miller said. “And he’s just a freshman. I think you saw a really good glimpse of him tonight. But he’s got a long way to go. There are some things he’s got to do a lot better for us to help us. He knows that, but he’s a great kid, he’s got a great spirit, he believes in himself. I think, at the end of the day, a player’s confidence is everything. He should be sky-high right now.”

The Canadian big man watched last season from the bench, as he recovered from an injury and took a redshirt year. At 6-foot-11 with some skill and athleticism, Foumena had fans dreaming on his potential, even as he remained an unknown commodity.

Three games into his career, the reality looks pretty good. He scored 14 points against Fairfield, though a flagrant foul and subsequent ejection put a bit of a damper on the showing. There were no qualifiers on Tuesday, as Foumena started fast and never slowed down. He made eight of 14 shots in 25 minutes and showed off some solid post moves. His three dunks were rim shakers that had him and Rhody fans celebrating.

For his part, Foumena feels right at home.

“It feels to be honest, like I’m playing at Orangeville Prep,” Foumena said, referencing his prep school. “Like I’m in my element right now.”

Rhode Island's Zek Montgomery pushes the ball up the court against Wagner's Melvin Council Jr. on Tuesday at the Ryan Center.

Several Rams picked up the slack

With Weston out and foul trouble having an impact, the Rams needed some reinforcements and found them. Sophomore Always Wright played a season-high 30 minutes and freshman Cam Estevez chipped in when House was on the bench in the first half.

“In that first half, when House was out, David’s out, we played really well,” Miller said. “That’s a sign of a group that has a collective buy-in about how they work every day and also the expectations that when they’re in there, they should do well.”

Montgomery’s versatility also helped the cause. The 6-foot-6 wing played all but three minutes, and manned several different spots in the lineup. It was his best all-around game of the season as he totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

“My main scorer went out and I had to step up,” Montgomery said.

Emphasis on rebounding pays off

The stat sheet says URI out-rebounded both of its first two opponents this season, but it didn’t seem that way when Miller and staff watched the film. Rebounding at the defensive end of the court was of particular concern. Central Connecticut State grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and Fairfield had 15.

Rebounding was the single biggest point of emphasis for the Rams in the days leading up to Tuesday’s game. The result was good, as URI had a 46-27 edge overall and allowed the Seahawks to snag just seven offensive boards. Seven of the eight URI players who saw action grabbed at least three rebounds.

“It was talked about pretty exclusively the last few days,” Miller said. “We’re not going to be any good - no one’s going to be any good - if we don’t rebound. In particular, I thought we weren’t really getting the message early in the year. We were really sloppy in long rebound situations. Our guards weren’t getting in there. Our frontcourt guys weren’t handling the job. Tonight, I thought we had a slew of guys do a pretty good job. That will be a big part here moving forward. It’s going to play a big role in us winning.”

WAGNER (53): Kelton 3-7 1-2 10, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Council 3-12 0-0 6, Ezquerra 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 0-2 9, Moore 4-14 0-0 9, J.Brown 3-7 1-1 9, Taylor 0-3 1-2 1, T.Allen 1-2 2-2 5, Howell-South 0-0 0-0 0; totals 19-60 5-9 53. RHODE ISLAND (69): T.Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Fuchs 1-5 2-4 4, House 4-6 6-8 15, Kortright 3-6 4-5 10, Montgomery 6-9 1-4 13, Wright 1-2 2-2 5, Foumena 8-14 0-3 16, Estevez 0-2 0-0 0; totals 26-50 15-26 69.

Halftime — Rhode Island 37-26. 3-point goals — Wagner 10-28 (Kelton 3-6, Williams 3-8, J.Brown 2-5, T.Allen 1-1, Moore 1-3, Ezquerra 0-1, Council 0-4), Rhode Island 2-10 (House 1-2, Wright 1-2, Foumena 0-1, Fuchs 0-1, Kortright 0-1, Montgomery 0-3). Rebounds_Wagner 23 (Kelton 5), Rhode Island 42 (Montgomery 11). Assists — Wagner 15 (Council, Ezquerra 5), Rhode Island 16 (Montgomery 6). Total fouls — Wagner 20, Rhode Island 12. Records — Wagner 1-2, Rhode Island 3-0. A — 3,795 (7,657).

