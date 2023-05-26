Rhode Island basketball completes roster with international flair

As it stands Thursday, David Fuchs is the final piece in the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball jigsaw puzzle for 2023-24.

The Rams received a commitment from the Austria native and German league standout via social media. Fuchs is a 6-foot-8-inch power forward who has spent the last two years with Ratiopharm Ulm and its developmental club, Orange Academy.

Fuchs will celebrate his 20th birthday in late November — he's on the older side for a true freshman. He took an official visit to Kingston in recent weeks and decided to join the frontcourt mix with URI entering its second campaign under Archie Miller. Rams assistant coach Austin Carroll served as the lead recruiter for Fuchs.

URI men's head basketball coach Archie Miller on the sideline during a game last season at Boston College.

“Happy to announce that I will be attending the University of Rhode Island next year to further my basketball career,” Fuchs wrote on Instagram. “I’d like to thank Coach Miller, his entire staff and my coaches in Ulm for making this opportunity possible.”

Fuchs appeared in 18 games with Orange Academy during the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.6 points and 8.0 rebounds. He shot 60.4% from 2-point range and added 2.0 assists per game. Program alums include Poland native Jeremy Sochan, who played a lone season at Baylor in 2021-22 while developing into an NBA lottery pick for the San Antonio Spurs.

Fuchs worked mostly as a reserve with Ulm in 2022-23, averaging 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 25 games. He also appeared in 15 EuroCup games with the club, averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds. Former players with the organization include Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis and guard Javonte Green, Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Providence alum Abdul Shamsid-Deen.

“My motivation is my family and, generally, my friends back in Vienna,” Fuchs said. “I play basketball because I want to make them proud.”

Fuchs will become the first native of continental Europe recruited directly to URI since Aris Tsourgiannis appeared in one game in the 2018-19 season. He returned to his native Greece after first semester and didn’t suit up again for the Rams. Miller said in his March 2022 hiring press conference he’d like to have a presence internationally — Fuchs joins England native Rory Stewart, France native Josaphat Bilau and Canada native Jeremy Foumena on the expected roster next season.

Fuchs becomes the third freshman in URI’s incoming class, joining guards Connor Dubsky and Cam Estevez. The Rams also expect to debut two junior college transfers in forward Tyson Brown and guard Always Wright, High Point guard Jaden House, Quinnipiac guard Luis Kortright and Bradley wing Zek Montgomery.

This decision from Fuchs leaves URI out of open scholarships entering the summer. Ishmael Leggett (Pittsburgh), Brayon Freeman (Coastal Carolina), Sebastian Thomas (Albany), Louis Hutchinson (Charleston Southern) and Alex Tchikou (Detroit) have each found new programs through the transfer portal. Jalen Carey and Abdou Samb could both currently be blocked from returning to the Rams if they wished to do so.

