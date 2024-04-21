Rhinos win in four extra periods against Mudbugs in game two of series

The El Paso Rhinos hit the ice in Shreveport, LA, Saturday night to take on the MudBugs in game two of the South Division Semi-Finals.

The MudBugs took the first lead of the night in the second, followed by an equalizer by the Rhinos to close out the period.

Into the third both teams would go on to score again, tying things up at 2’s to close out regulation.

The competition would go on into quadruple overtime playing well past midnight CT.

Eddie Shepler gets the shorthanded goal to put an end to the game, 3-2 in four extra periods tying the series.

Both teams will now travel back to the Sun City for games three and four starting Friday the 26th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.