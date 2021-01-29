'Rhinos ready for Superleague charge,' says netball star Grierson

Brie Grierson believes Leeds Rhinos can mix it with netball's biggest hitters during their first season in the Superleague © Steve Gaunt, Touchline Pics

Leeds Rhinos netballer Brie Grierson doesn’t believe the team deserve the ‘underdogs’ tag as they prepare for their first season in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

After being founded in 2017, the Yorkshire club are getting ready to stamp their mark on the elite league.

But the 23-year-old attacker hopes fellow clubs are fearing the unknown when it comes to facing the Rhinos.

“I don’t think we are necessarily the underdogs because we have made some really good signings,” Grierson said.

“No one has actually seen us play, so I think that’s more nerve-racking than knowing what you are going to come up against.

“It’s the fear of the unknown, so I hope that’s what everyone is thinking.”

The club made moves in the transfer market and suggested they are going to be a force to be reckoned with when they announced England legend Jade Clarke as their first signing.

The 37-year-old, who made her international debut in 2002 and is the highest-capped Roses player, made the switch from Wasps.

But the statements of intent and talent just kept coming from Rhinos with their last signing being Australian star Madi Browne, who made the move from Suncorp Super Netball side Collingwood Magpies.

Grierson said: “Madi Browne is one of Australia’s best players. We’ve got England’s best and Australia’s best - what more could you really want?

“I am really fortunate to be a part of a team with both of these players in.

“But even though those two especially are the biggest signings, when we step on court and into training, we are all equals.

“We all offer a job and we can’t idolise each other, we are team-mates and have to do our own job and not be afraid to tell each other.”

Despite being newcomers, Rhinos are aiming for the top when it comes to the league this season, with a place in the semi-finals the ultimate aim.

“We are all very competitive, so we all want to win and we all want to be in the top four as a goal for the team,” Grierson explained.

“I think we will be happy if we have individually improved and been able to put it into a team scenario and make the top four - 100% that is the goal.”

While the green light for the start of the season is yet to shine, preparations are well underway for the Superleague clubs after the long break.

Last year’s league was suspended in March after just four rounds due to the coronavirus outbreak and getting the league back started is imperative, after netball fans were treated to the recent Vitality Netball Legends Series.

Grierson added: “I think it is so important. Just to be able to watch netball has made everyone so happy.

“I think it will just be good for everyone’s mental health as well as physical, I think it is really important.”