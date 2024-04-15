Rhinos move on in the postseason after the 2-0 win over the Warriors in game three

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos live to see yet another day in the postseason after their play-in series win against the Oklahoma Warriors, 2-0, on Sunday, April 14.

In a win-or-go home situation, each team had a win of their own before heading into the tiebreaker Sunday evening.

The Rhinos played at a quick pace to open up the first period which resulted in a goal by Camden Bajzer just over a minute into the game.

Goaltender Joey Lovullo put on his best performance denying the reigning champions attempts to get up on the board time and time again.

In a last ditch effort the Warriors pulled their goalie with over 2 minutes remaining to give their offense a boost.

Their attempt was no good and instead resulted in a last second goal by Tory Lund at the 20-minute mark in the third period to finalize the score, 2-0.

“That’s the best I’ve ever seen them play,” said Rhinos head coach Joe Coombs. “I’m very proud of them. I’m happy for this organization. This is three years coming. They’ve had a ton of success at the previous level, but this is a new animal. I’m really happy for the Rhinos fans. And hopefully regardless of what happens in this next series, there are more things and better things to come for this organization.”

This is the first time in the Rhino’s program history since joining the new league three years ago to have a shot at the playoffs.

Now, it’s their first time making it there too.

