Rhinos fall 3-2 to Mudbugs in Game 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos suffered a 3-2 loss to the Shreveport Mudbugs in Game 3 of the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs south division semifinals on Friday.

Puck = dropped! Game 3 against the Shreveport Mudbugs is underway in the Robertson Cup Semi Finals! 🦏 pic.twitter.com/DGrbYZs9yI — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) April 27, 2024

The Rhinos now trail 2-1 in the best-of-five playoff series.

The Rhinos struck first with a Paavo Hiltunen goal with 13:41 left in the first period.

After Hiltunen’s goal, the Mudbugs went onto score two goals in the first period.

The Mudbugs tacked on its third goal of the game with a goal by Kyan Haldenby in the second period with 3:38 to go.

Your Rhinos are down 1-3 after the second. Let’s get loud and cheer on the boys! LET’S GO RHINOS!! 🦏 pic.twitter.com/CxIaTIHccv — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) April 27, 2024

The Rhinos cut its deficit down to one after a goal by Jakub Jerman with 12:17 left in the final period of the contest.

The Rhinos were not able to get the equalizer and fell short in Game 3.

The Rhinos will fend off elimination on Saturday night in Game 4 at Rhinos Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

