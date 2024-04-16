Rhinos to face Shreveport Mudbugs in best of five series

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the play-in series win this weekend against the Oklahoma Warriors, the Rhinos are now slated to played the Shreveport Mudbugs in a best of five series.

The Rhinos enter the matchup a little bit bumped and bruise after the weekend, but possibly have an advantage because of it.

Ideally, the team would like to have a full healthy roster – but obtaining game reps while they’re opponent hasn’t hit the ice in 13 days head coach Joey Coombs says may work in their favor.

“The game of hockey is interesting because you take one day off in hockey and you come to the rink the next day and you feel rusty,” said Coombs. “It’s really one of those things where you’ve got to do it every day. And if you take two days off now, when you come back, you almost feel out of shape and nothing you can do will stimulate hockey shape. The team we play next week we played at the end of the season and then we had the play in- they haven’t played in 13 days.”

El Paso will look for this to work in their favor on the road in Louisiana for the first two games of the series April 19th and 20th. They’ll then return home to close it out on April 26th and 27th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.