Rhinos to begin season Sept. 13 following NAHL schedule release

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NAHL released the schedule for its 50th year in the upcoming 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

The El Paso Rhinos will begin its season September 13th on the road against the Colorado Grit.

The Rhinos will play three back to back away series, one of which they’re slated to play against the Louisiana MudBugs – the team that knocked the Rhinos out of the postseason last year.

El Paso will return to the Sun City and make its home debut October 11th, facing off with Lone Star Brahmas.

The schedule release comes at the conclusion of the draft which took a wrap Wednesday night.

The full NAHL schedule can be found here:

https://nahl.com/nahl/downloads/2425/nahl-2024-2025-schedule.pdf.

