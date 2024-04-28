Rhinos beat Mudbugs 3-1, force deciding Game 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos grabbed a 3-1 win over the Shreveport Mudbugs in Game 4 of the Robertson Cup playoffs south division semifinals series at Rhinos Arena on Saturday night.

🚨RHINOS WIN!🚨 Game 5 here we come!! The Rhinos squash the Mudbugs 3-1, with third period goals by Pellerin and Jerman!



The series is now ties 2-2, which means your Rhinos will travel back to Shreveport for game 5 on Monday night. We’re not done yet, Rhino Country!! pic.twitter.com/YNoFE5vWof — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) April 28, 2024

With the win, the Rhinos forced a playoff series deciding Game 5 in Shreveport on Monday.

El Paso’s goal scorers were Luke Lindsay (8:11, 1st period); Alexandre Pellerin (15:22, 3rd period); and Jakub Jerman (2:04, 3rd period).

Your Rhinos have the lead after the first frame, 1-0! Goal by Lindsay🦏 pic.twitter.com/cWkcz4wHyv — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) April 28, 2024

Shreveport made it a 2-1 game with a power play goal with 9:35 left in the third period. In the last few minutes of the game, the Mudbugs pulled its goalie, leaving an empty net for the Rhinos, who capitalized with a goal from Jerman to seal the deal in Game 4.

The Rhinos will now travel to Shreveport, Louisiana to play the Mudbugs in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Winner advances to the south division finals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.