Rhett Lowder, Cincinnati Reds' 2023 first-round draft pick, strikes out 11 for Chattanooga

Right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder, the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect and 2023 first-round draft pick, struck out 11 batters in six innings in an impressive start Tuesday night for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.

Lowder allowed six hits and three runs without walking a batter in a no-decision against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. He entered the game with a 9.39 ERA with 19 Ks in 15 1/3 innings through his first four starts for the Lookouts.

Reds right-handed pitching prospect Rhett Lowder

In May, Lowder was promoted from High-A Dayton to Chattanooga after making five starts for the Dragons. In his pro debut for Dayton in April, Lowder pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking one, with five Ks.

Lowder is ranked 23rd among MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects. He debuted on the list in January at No. 34. He's ranked No. 1 among the Reds' prospects.

