Rhema Otabor sets collegiate record in javelin with her second-straight championship

For the second year in a row, a Nebraska track and field athlete has won the national championship in the javelin. This time, however, they also set a new collegiate record.

Rhema Otabor secured her second-consecutive NCAA title on Thursday night, launching the javelin 210 feet, 7 inches (64.19 meters), a record-breaking mark. That distance broke the collegiate record, the NCAA Championship meet record, the Nebraska school record, and the Bahamian record.

With the title, Otabor closes out her collegiate career as a three-time First-Team All-American, a two-time NCAA Champion, and a two-time Big Ten Champion. Otabor is also the first Husker to win back-to-back titles since 2003-04.

Nebraska sent three female throwers to nationals in the javelin along with Otabor. Eniko Sara added to the Huskers javelin success, tossing a personal-best 182 feet, 7 inches (55.66 meters) to finish fifth, earning First-Team All-America honors at her first-career NCAA Championship meet. This is also the fifth-best javelin mark in school history.

Mirta Kulisic finished 15th with a distance of 170 feet (51.82 meters), and Emanuela Casadei took 19th place with a throw of 164 feet, 10 inches (50.24 meters).

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire